OneRoot Network Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00039352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.58 or 0.06001907 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026530 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035783 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001806 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001172 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

