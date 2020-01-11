PiplCoin Achieves Market Cap of $121,989.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. PiplCoin has a market cap of $121,989.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.01893235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00187342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

