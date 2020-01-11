POA Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. POA has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $29,527.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and Binance. In the last week, POA has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

