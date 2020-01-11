Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.0173 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Polymath has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $3.92 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bittrex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00627266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010151 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,408,920 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, DDEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Koinex, Kucoin, Binance, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.