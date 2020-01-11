Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Hits $12.86 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HBUS, Bitfinex and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $12.86 million and $846,035.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00039253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.76 or 0.05974292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035859 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001810 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001162 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,645,758,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,809,362 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HBUS, Huobi, OOOBTC, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

