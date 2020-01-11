QYNO (QNO) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, QYNO has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. QYNO has a market capitalization of $342.00 and $4.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

