Silverway Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Silverway has a market cap of $37.43 million and $449,511.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00004631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. In the last week, Silverway has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,078.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.04 or 0.03255219 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001618 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00663384 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

