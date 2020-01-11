SpaceChain (SPC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $229,168.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Upbit. SpaceChain has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $229,168.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

