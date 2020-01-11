The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.65 Million

Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $543.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.60 million and the lowest is $530.96 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $537.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $47.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $64.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,228 shares of company stock worth $101,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,060,000 after buying an additional 229,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,250,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,783,000 after buying an additional 179,105 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 853,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,467,000 after buying an additional 37,805 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 373,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. 231,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,134. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

