TurtleNetwork Price Down 32% Over Last 7 Days (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $244,367.00 and $1,169.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00018290 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000590 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001181 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

