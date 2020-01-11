VeriBlock Market Cap Achieves $2.63 Million (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One VeriBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. VeriBlock has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $22,035.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.01903779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00187954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VeriBlock

VeriBlock’s total supply is 837,501,320 coins and its circulating supply is 559,511,960 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock . VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

VeriBlock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

