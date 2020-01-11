Vodi X (VDX) Achieves Market Cap of $373,870.00

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Vodi X has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vodi X has a total market capitalization of $373,870.00 and approximately $1,074.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vodi X token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.01914545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00188744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00122233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vodi X Profile

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,057,726 tokens. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vodi X Token Trading

Vodi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

