vSlice Market Capitalization Achieves $51,451.00 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. vSlice has a market cap of $51,451.00 and $4.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vSlice token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Liqui. Over the last week, vSlice has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.65 or 0.01905797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00187003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00121099 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

