Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $8,114.47 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $8,114.47 or 1.00236070 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $123,708.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00052693 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00079105 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000865 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00055471 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 99.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017.

Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

