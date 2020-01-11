YEE Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, DEx.top and CoinTiger. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $54,572.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.26 or 0.06006134 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026515 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001802 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001178 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex, OKEx, FCoin, DEx.top, CoinTiger and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

