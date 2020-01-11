Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will report sales of $465.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $463.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $466.41 million. Lamar Advertising reported sales of $427.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on LAMR shares. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

LAMR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.75. 431,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $89.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

