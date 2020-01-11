Zacks: Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Donaldson also posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. 307,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,977. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.