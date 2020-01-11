Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to report sales of $4.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $4.80 billion. Lennar posted sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $22.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.46 billion to $23.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $24.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

LEN traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.72. 5,209,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,059. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. Lennar has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $368,986,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 71.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,735,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,045 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $41,152,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $37,639,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $32,164,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

