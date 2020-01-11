Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Getty Realty posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.04. 128,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,822. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.

