Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Getty Realty posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Getty Realty.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GTY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.04. 128,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,822. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.
