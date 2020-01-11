Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.71 Million

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post $259.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.70 million and the highest is $268.10 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $255.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 369,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,796. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 623.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,584 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 146,514 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

