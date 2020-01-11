Zoomba (ZBA) Market Capitalization Reaches $1,605.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Zoomba has a total market capitalization of $1,605.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zoomba has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Zoomba coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zoomba alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00166065 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000194 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Zoomba

Zoomba is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.