$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $96,216.21. Also, Director Ann L. Macdougall bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. Insiders have bought 7,885 shares of company stock valued at $106,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $363,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.35. 13,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,834. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.23. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

