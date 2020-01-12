0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $356,394.00 and $688,542.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.12 or 0.06024732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026592 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035503 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 498.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00113807 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,611,150 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

