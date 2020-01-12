$1.09 EPS Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.84%.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

EFSC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 95,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $48.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 47.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 38.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

