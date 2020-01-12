$12.82 Million in Sales Expected for Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) to post sales of $12.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Mogo Finance Technology reported sales of $12.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full-year sales of $50.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.08 million to $50.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $58.56 million, with estimates ranging from $55.95 million to $61.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mogo Finance Technology.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 58,807.58%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of MOGO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. 2,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,462. Mogo Finance Technology has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

