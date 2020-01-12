3DCoin Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 70.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, 3DCoin has traded 62.1% lower against the dollar. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $482,098.00 and approximately $401.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.