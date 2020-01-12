$53.09 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce sales of $53.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.21 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $46.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $187.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.27 million to $187.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $237.54 million, with estimates ranging from $229.07 million to $246.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $45.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million.

PAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. 132,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,466. PAR Technology has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $500.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.61 and a beta of -0.12.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 12,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $287,310.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,248,129 shares in the company, valued at $52,628,699.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $326,860.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,178,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,103 shares of company stock worth $699,945. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $5,632,000. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 111.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 93,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

