$54.50 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Jan 12th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to announce sales of $54.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.82 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $32.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $206.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.14 million to $207.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $271.81 million, with estimates ranging from $267.35 million to $280.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 0.18. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 62,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $5,051,396.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,165.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $2,391,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,993.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,658 shares of company stock worth $16,355,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 151.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,814,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 151.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,472 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $106,503,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $103,251,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 99.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,255,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,983 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

