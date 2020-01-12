AC3 Reaches Market Capitalization of $280,877.00 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, AC3 has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. AC3 has a market cap of $280,877.00 and $817.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AC3 alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network . AC3’s official website is ac3.io . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Bibox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AC3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AC3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.