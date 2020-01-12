Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 820 ($10.79).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGK. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aggreko to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 905 ($11.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total value of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

Shares of AGK traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 853.80 ($11.23). 351,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of GBX 693.20 ($9.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 868.60 ($11.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 838.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 810.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

