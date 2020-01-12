Airbloc Market Capitalization Reaches $1.65 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $1.29 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, BitForex and CPDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.86 or 0.02003696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00187405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00123778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,219 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

