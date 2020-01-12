Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $46.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

AIMC traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,081. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $442.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit