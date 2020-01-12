Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $46.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

AIMC traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,081. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $442.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.