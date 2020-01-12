Analysts Set $18.00 Target Price for Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Clearfield an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Clearfield stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,604. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,233,699 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,541.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Clearfield by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Clearfield by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Clearfield by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

