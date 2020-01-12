Analysts Set Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Price Target at $14.00

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

NYSE AI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,469. The stock has a market cap of $205.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Arlington Asset Investment has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 610.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

