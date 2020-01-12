Analysts Set Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Price Target at $14.00

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

NYSE AI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,469. The stock has a market cap of $205.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Arlington Asset Investment has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 610.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit