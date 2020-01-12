Analysts Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) PT at $67.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOF. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 571.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.56. 66,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

