Analysts Set Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Price Target at $101.28

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWR. ValuEngine cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lowered Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

Shares of GWR remained flat at $$111.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.33. Genesee & Wyoming has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $111.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $583.69 million for the quarter. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 21,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,885.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 444,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,552,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 708.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.