AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $19.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.54.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 23.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 234.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
