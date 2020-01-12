ArtByte Trading Down 93.2% Over Last Week (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ArtByte

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

