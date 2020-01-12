ATBCoin Achieves Market Cap of $44,569.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, YoBit and Exrates. ATBCoin has a market cap of $44,569.00 and $40,310.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,138.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.03274247 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00640955 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000505 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000405 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.