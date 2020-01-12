Banyan Network Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Banyan Network has a market cap of $108,142.00 and $44.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Banyan Network has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Banyan Network token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Ethfinex, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banyan Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000558 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001091 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Banyan Network Profile

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banyan Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banyan Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.