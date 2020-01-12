Barclays Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.13 ($30.39).

ETR:G1A opened at €29.00 ($33.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.12. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 1-year high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

