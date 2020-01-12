Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

Several research firms have commented on BBBY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,708,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,295. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 320,917 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

