Bitcoin Planet Trading 88.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00050833 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00799527 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037257 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00203704 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004502 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00078233 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001691 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.