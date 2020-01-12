Bitcore Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Bitcore has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001460 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, QBTC and Trade Satoshi. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $1,546.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,146.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.01774283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.85 or 0.03248978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00611945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00719087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00067109 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00427522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,036,740 coins and its circulating supply is 17,535,781 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Exrates, Bit-Z, CoinExchange and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.