Boolberry Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Boolberry has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $16,405.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boolberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001650 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Boolberry has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boolberry alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00724019 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003212 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001652 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001613 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Boolberry

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam

Boolberry Coin Trading

Boolberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boolberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boolberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.