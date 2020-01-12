Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will post $111.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.80 million and the highest is $112.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $417.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.40 million to $419.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $468.50 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $472.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million.

AMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $421,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $4,388,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 62,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,213. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.33. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.