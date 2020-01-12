Brokerages Anticipate Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

NMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Newmark Group stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,757. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $187,462,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $86,478,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $30,001,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $27,331,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $18,188,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

