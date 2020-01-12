Brokerages Expect InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $32.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InMode an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INMD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of INMD traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. 2,715,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. InMode had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that InMode will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

