Brokerages Set GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT at $22.50

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. Banco Sabadell upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. 1,046,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $24.82.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

