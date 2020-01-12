Brokerages Set Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) PT at $149.22

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAR. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $52,930.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,477.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,976 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,293,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,301,000 after buying an additional 129,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after buying an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,303,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,193,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $147.36.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

